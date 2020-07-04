Every throw graded: Ultimate scouting report of Jets’ Sam Darnold

After a promising four-game stretch at the end of his 2018 rookie season, Jets quarterback Sam Darnold was primed for a breakout in 2019. Buoyed by offensive-minded head coach Adam Gase and the free-agent signings of running back Le’Veon Bell and linebacker C.J. Mosley, New York seemed capable of a return to relevancy.

But the Jets lost their first four games en route to 7-9 finish, Darnold missed three games with mono, and the offense cratered (32nd in NFL). Only 22, Darnold showed flashes of talent that compelled the Jets to select him with the third overall pick in the 2018 Draft, but he didn’t make a significant leap from Year 1 to 2.

And so questions about Darnold remain: Is he as mediocre as former Jets QBs Mark Sanchez and Geno Smith? Or does he have franchise quarterback potential?

To answer those questions, I watched All-22 angles of every play from Darnold’s 2019 season, grading each one (excluding handoffs) to gauge his true overall performance. By taking into account drops, pressure, throw difficulty, ball placement, down/distance, game situation and decision-making (did the quarterback choose the best option available?), we get a better evaluation of the quarterback’s true performance than from a box score.

I scored each one of Darnold’s plays on a 0-to-10 scale. An average play (screen passes, throwaways) received a 5, a brutal play (awful turnovers or should-be turnovers) earned a 0, and the perfect play (flawlessly placed throws into tight windows under heavy pressure) warranted a 10. Most plays fall somewhere in the middle, with “plus” efforts scoring above 5 and “minus” efforts below. Each game’s final score was scaled from 0-100, with 50 being average.

Let’s dig into Darnold’s 2019 season.

BEST GAME: Week 6 vs. Cowboys (74.8 grade)

With Darnold out with mono, the Jets’ offense averaged 3.3 points and New York went 0-3, losing by an average of 20.3 points. In his return, the offense looked revitalized and moved the ball ease against a solid Cowboys defense.

Darnold seemed comfortable, got the ball out quickly, and consistently made the right decisions. Many of his best throws were on difficult plays — wheel routes, back-shoulder throws, deep routes.

The crown jewel of Darnold’s performance was this 92-yard touchdown bomb to Robby Anderson. In do so, he became the youngest quarterback in league history with a completion of 90-plus yards (22 years, 130 days).

Darnold does a great job stepping up from the edge pressure and keeping his eyes downfield. As heat comes from the interior, Darnold stays poised, accepting the possibility of a hit, as he sets himself and fully steps into the throw. Darnold’s throw hits Anderson in perfect stride. That’s great wherewithal, pocket presence, toughness, arm strength and touch by the USC product.