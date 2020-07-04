Ethereum DeFi Broke Records in June, But Other Categories Are Suffering By Cointelegraph

Ethereum DeFi Broke Records in June, But Other Categories Are Suffering
Results for the second quarter of 2020 show tremendous growth for decentralized applications across all ecosystems, primarily spearheaded by (ETH) decentralized finance, or DeFi.
Decentralized exchanges were at the frontlines of the rise as Compound token mining activity trickled down to on-chain swapping solutions.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.