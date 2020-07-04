EOSIO-Based Social Media Platform Voice Briefly Goes Live Ahead of Schedule By Cointelegraph

EOSIO-Based Social Media Platform Voice Briefly Goes Live Ahead of Schedule
Voice, a blockchain-based social media project developed by creator Block.One, briefly went live one day before its scheduled launch.
Based on the open source EOSIO protocol, Voice aims to use Blockchain technology to create a trusted social experience, free from bots and fake accounts. Revealed in June 2019, the project uses biometric authentication technology to verify every account, limiting accounts to one-per-person and promising to protect user data.
