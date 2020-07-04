England records another 39 coronavirus deaths in hospitals taking total to 28,871

Another 39 people have died of coronavirus in English hospitals, NHS England has revealed.

The total number of people to die after testing positive for COVID-19 is now 28,872, health officials said.

Patients were aged between 45 and 99 years old and all had known underlying health conditions.

It comes the same day thousands of pubs and restaurants across the country opened their doors to customers for the first since lockdown began on March 23.

More to follow.