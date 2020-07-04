DK Akademiks Girlfriend: ‘He Abused Me’; ‘He’s A Monster’!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
9

DJ Akademiks, one of the most popular podcasters and bloggers, is having his career quickly spiral down the drain. MTO News has learned that the blogger’s girlfriend is now claiming that he “abused her.”

Just one week ago, DK Akademiks was living the high life. He had just purchased a new home, and was hanging out with Tekashi 6ix9ine, one of the hottest rappers in the world.

But then it happened. A few days later, Akademiks went on a drunken rant on Twitch – which ended up getting him suspended from his job at Complex, and banned from Twitch.

