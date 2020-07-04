DK Akademiks Girlfriend: ‘He Abused Me’; ‘He’s A Monster’!

DJ Akademiks, one of the most popular podcasters and bloggers, is having his career quickly spiral down the drain. MTO News has learned that the blogger’s girlfriend is now claiming that he “abused her.”

Just one week ago, DK Akademiks was living the high life. He had just purchased a new home, and was hanging out with Tekashi 6ix9ine, one of the hottest rappers in the world.

But then it happened. A few days later, Akademiks went on a drunken rant on Twitch – which ended up getting him suspended from his job at Complex, and banned from Twitch.

Now his girlfriend is claiming that he “abused” her.

A video showing Akademiks’ longtime GF – a woman named Andrea – making explosive claims leaked online. In the video, first seen on The Starr Report, Andrea claims that Akademiks “abused her mentally and physically,” and she called him a “monster.”

But Andrea wasn’t specific as to how or when Academics harmed her. She also claimed to have “proof” of her accusations.

Listen: