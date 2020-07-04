Covid-19 relief funds: Five arrested for alleged fraud, theft

Five people have been arrested in Pretoria for allegedly stealing UIF Covid-19 relief funds.

They were traced to addresses in Soshanguve, Atteridgeville and Mamelodi, and will appear in court on charges of theft, fraud and money laundering.

Police have confiscated five vehicles, including a Range Rover, as well as other items allegedly bought with the money.

The investigation, registered at Brooklyn police station, resulted in the arrest of two women and three men for irregularities linked to the UIF Covid-19 relief fund.

The five individuals are aged between 25 and 68, said Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale.

“The suspects were traced to various residences in Soshanguve, Atteridgeville and Mamelodi. Five vehicles, including an Evoque, were recovered from the scenes, as well as other items suspected to have been bought with the monies which weren’t meant for the suspects,” said Mogale.

The Range Rover Evoque retails for over R700 000.

They will appear in the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court on Monday on charges of fraud, theft and money laundering.

The national head of the Hawks, Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya applauded the officers for the arrests and said that due diligence will be conducted to ensure that those who “defraud the nation are dealt with in the fullest might of the law”.