Conor McGregor pays tribute to father of Khabib Nurmergamedov after death at age of 57

The father and trainer of UFC champion Khabib Nurmergamedov has died at the age of 57 following complications from coronavirus.

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, passed away in Moscow, according to website RT.com.

He reportedly died from brain injuries brought on by a heart attack.

His passing drew a heartfelt message from one of Khabib’s greatest rivals, Conor McGregor.

“The loss of a father, a coach, and a dedicated supporter of the sport. Condolences and rest in peace Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov,” McGregor tweeted.

Less than two years ago, Khabib defeated McGregor at UFC 229 in Las Vegas, with the fight followed by a mass brawl between their respective teams. It remains the biggest UFC bout of all time.

Khabib’s father had been in hospital since testing positive to COVID-19 in April. He had surgery after a heart attack and was placed in an induced coma, and even after waking he had difficult talking.

Khabib’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, says Abdulmanap’s passing is a huge loss.

“We’ve lost our backbone,” Abdelaziz told ESPN.

“He was a father, coach, brother, an icon. Things will never be the same without him.”