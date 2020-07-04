Coinbase and Circle-Backed Stablecoin USD Coin Breaks $1B Market Cap By Cointelegraph

Coinbase and Circle-Backed Stablecoin USD Coin Breaks $1B Market Cap
USD Coin (USDC), a stablecoin project founded by Coinbase and Circle, has hit a major milestone in market capitalization.
On July 3, 2020, USDC market cap broke the $1 billion threshold for the first time since the stablecoin was launched in October 2018. According to data from Coin360, the coin has seen sharp growth since March 2020.
