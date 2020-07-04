CMO weighs in on Victoria’s outbreak and new restrictions

From a countrywide standpoint, Performing Main Healthcare Officer Paul Kelly stated the increasing range of situations in Victoria was the “major concern”.

“This has been a craze now for the past 7 days or additional and undoubtedly the range of situations increasing notably in that north and north-western element of Melbourne is a wonderful problem

“While it really is a issue in Melbourne, the entire of Australia is right here to help at that outbreak as it emerges in Melbourne.”

Paramedics position a swab check into a clinical bag to deliver of tests at a COVID-19 pop up tests centre in the hotspot suburb of Brunswick West on July 04, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. (Getty)

Professor Kelly stated he supported the enlargement of the lockdown to consist of Fitzroy and North Melbourne describing it as “completely suitable”.

He acknowledged the issues the people of 9 tower blocks have been about to experience but stated it was an important and “major stage” to get over the state’s recent issues posed by coronavirus.

“I know these tower blocks really very well my son utilised to are living in vision of these towers and that will be a really tough but essential stage,” Professor Kelly stated.