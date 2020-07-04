Cloth used by Sushant Singh Rajput to undergo tensile test

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide has given birth to severally controversies and speculations.



Sushant Singh Rajput’s post-mortem report confirmed that the actor died of asphyxia due to hanging. Later, they also conducted a viscera test which too didn’t indicate any substance abuse. Now, a report in a leading daily claims that the Mumbai Police will be sending the cloth, which was allegedly used by the late actor to end his life, to the forensics lab for a tensile strength test. The tests will be carried out at Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Kalina, Mumbai



We’re glad that the Mumbai Police is making sure that there’s absolutely no chance of foul play in Sushant’s death.