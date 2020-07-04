China’s Lin Dan announces retirement By

© . 2019 Badminton Planet Championships



() – China’s two-time Olympic badminton winner Lin Dan, one particular of the sport’s finest singles gamers, declared his retirement on Saturday.

The 37-calendar year-aged, who gained the Olympics singles titles in Beijing in 2008 and the 2012 London Online games, has gained all the sport’s significant titles, which include 5 earth championships’ gold medals.

“I’ve dedicated everything to the sport I love. My family, coaches, team mates and fans have accompanied me through many happy times and difficult moments,” Chinese media quoted Lin Dan as stating in the retirement announcement.

“Now I’m 37 years old, and my physical fitness and pain no longer allow me to fight side by side with my team mates,” Lin included.