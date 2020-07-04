Champions League spot not on Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo’s mind | Football News





Nuno Espirito Santo says Wolves are not thinking about the Champions League

Wolves have never thought about the prospect of qualifying for a place in the Champions League, says boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

Nuno’s side are just three points away from the Champions League positions and are still in the Europa League, with a place in Europe’s premier cup competition next season an added incentive to lift the trophy.

They host Arsenal in Saturday’s early evening kick-off, live on , and Nuno says that match is the only thing on his mind.

“There never was and there never will be [any thoughts about qualifying for the Champions League],” Nuno said.

“Because it is day-by-day, day by day. Tomorrow is Saturday and we play Arsenal. I am not thinking about anything else.”

Wolves beat Arsenal 3-1 in the same fixture last season but Nuno says that match is completely irrelevant heading into Saturday’s clash at Molineux.

“It will be a different game tomorrow,” he said.

“Arsenal changed their manager last year – and he has different ideas – but they are a very talented squad.

“So tomorrow is a new one. New things will happen, new situations will require new answers from us.

“You can see different things [from Arsenal now]. I think Mikel (Arteta) is trying to put his ideas across.

“The talent of the players at the club is immense. Big club, big players and we expect a tough, tough challenge. It will require a lot from, a lot, a lot, a lot.”

Wolves beat Aston Villa last weekend and are the only Premier League club who can boast a 100 per cent record since the restart.

Wolves forward Diogo Jota says team-mate Raul Jimenez is 'happy' at the club amid transfer speculation surrounding the Mexican striker

Nuno says all credit must go to his players for the professionalism they showed throughout the period where football was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“There are many reasons [for our good form] but the main reason is the dedication and hard work of the players during lockdown,” he said.

“There was not one day that they did not have the mindset of not working hard and trying hard to recover during the time of inactivity.

“That takes a lot. The main reason is the players and the way they prepare themselves for competition.”

