Catalonia curbs movement of 200,000 people after new coronavirus outbreak By

MADRID () – Spain’s north-japanese location of Catalonia enforced a new lockdown on a lot more than 200,000 people on Saturday, after numerous new outbreaks of the coronavirus had been detected.

Citizens in Segria, which contains the metropolis of Lleida, will not be equipped to go away the place from 12 midday (1000 GMT) on Saturday, but will not be confined to their properties as was the circumstance in Spain’s authentic rigorous lockdown in March.

“We have decided to confine Segria due to data that confirm too significant a growth in the number of COVID-19 infections,” Catalan regional president Quim Torra informed a information briefing.

Regional well being ministry facts confirmed there had been three,706 circumstances in the Lleida location on Friday, up from three,551 the earlier working day.

Motion for function will be permitted, but from Tuesday personnel coming into or leaving the place will have to existing a certification from their employer.

Spain has registered 205,545 coronavirus circumstances and 28,385 fatalities, generating it ne of the worst afflicted nations in Europe.

Following imposing a rigorous lockdown on March 14, the authorities has been progressively easing constraints in a multi-period system due to the fact early May possibly.

