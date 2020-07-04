Casa Releases Results on Server Implementation Test By Cointelegraph

Casa Releases Results on Server Implementation Test
Crypto custody firm Casa released results from its test to find a new way to connect to the network and found ElectrumX had the best bang for the buck.
Casa founder and cypherpunk Jameson Lopp noted the custody firm recently rewrote its backend infrastructure to support Electrum based on the tests.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.