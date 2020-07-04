Caribbean, Struggling in the Pandemic, Braces for Hurricane Season

The pandemic has also presented a range of public health challenges for governments and relief groups preparing for hurricanes, including the need to ensure adequate social distancing during evacuations and in shelters, and a sufficient supply of personal protective gear for emergency workers and evacuees.

Health officials are also trying to stockpile medicine and other supplies and prepare for possible coronavirus outbreaks among evacuees.

“Without a doubt, once we have a natural hazard such as a hurricane, there will be a greater rate of infection, particularly with respect to Covid-19, among other diseases that could arise,” Dr. Laura-Lee Boodram, an official with the Caribbean Public Health Agency, warned during a recent panel discussion organized by the Caribbean Tourism Organization.

The Bahamas has been at a particular disadvantage in its efforts to get out ahead of this year’s hurricane threat.

The coronavirus pandemic swept into the region only a few months after Dorian, one of the most powerful Atlantic hurricanes on record, made landfall on Sept. 1, 2019, killing scores of people in the Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama Island, destroying thousands of structures and causing billions of dollars in damage.

Recovery efforts were fully underway by the the country recorded its first coronavirus case on March 16. But less than two weeks later, with the number of infections mounting, the government had closed the nation’s borders and had begun imposing a series of restrictions on movement, including curfews, -hour lockdowns and a ban on travel between the archipelago’s islands.