Cardano’s ADA May Be Listed on Coinbase Before the End of 2020 By Cointelegraph

Cardano’s ADA May Be Listed on Coinbase Before the End of 2020
Cardano’s native cryptocurrency, ADA, may be listed on Coinbase by the end of 2020. This news comes following an announcement that ADA holders will soon be able to stake their assets in Coinbase custody.
A spokesperson from IOHK — ‘s development company — released the following statement to Cointelegraph replying to the question of whether a Coinbase listing is also in the works:
