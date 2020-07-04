Captain America makes his return to Fortnite as a skin

Captain America has arrived in Fortnite as an in-match character skin.
Fortnite gamers can buy the superhero for two,000 V-bucks (about $27 CAD). You will also get the tremendous solider’s legendary protect, which can also be utilized as an in-match pickaxe.
https://www.youtube.com/enjoy?v=PDSK0t2-HfU
The announcement is not the initially visual appeal of Captain America’s protect in Epic’s Fornite. Previous yr the protect was a particular merchandise in a restricted time Avengers-themed method.
In addition, you can buy a new Captain America-themed fireworks emote for 300 V-bucks (approximately $four). The emote is the Captain America pose with fireworks exploding powering the character.
The new comedian-themed skin provides to Fortnite’s present library of DC/Marvel figures, which involves Aquaman, Batman, Black Widow, Deadpool, Harley Quinn and a lot more.
All of the over figures are possibly playable as a skin or have been showcased in the match for a restricted time.
Resource: Epic Online games