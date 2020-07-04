Building Blockchains Secretly in South America By Cointelegraph

Building Blockchains Secretly in South America
Blockchain could bring technological revolution in Latin America said Mario Blacutt, NULS core developer and Nerve Network founder, in an exclusive interview with Cointelegraph. Blacutt revealed his thoughts on the region’s blockchain environment and the hurdles he faced after former Bolivian President Evo Morales banned cryptocurrencies in 2014.
Blacutt, who recently revealed his real name to the public after having hidden under the pseudonym “Berzeck” for several years,” said blockchain technology will “undoubtedly” spark another decade of a technological revolution in Latin America.
