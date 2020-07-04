Broncos in tears after loss to Warriors, Brodie Croft, Alex Glenn

The New Zealand Warriors have defeated the Brisbane Broncos 26-16 at Central Coast Stadium.

Despite racing out to a fast start and leading the Warriors 10-0, the Broncos were unable to hold off a spirited New Zealand outfit as they made it six losses in a row.

Today’s defeat only adds more misery for the Broncos who extend their worst losing streak in eight years.

After the match, halfback Brodie Croft and skipper Alex Glenn were left visibly upset as cameras captured the moment the duo were reduced to tears.

Brodie Croft, Alex Glenn (Fox Sports)

Despite the disappointing performance, Glenn said his side has been putting the work in each week.

The 31-year-old admitted he was reduced to “tears” as part of his passion for the club.

“It’s been a tough couple of weeks, it just hurts because I know the effort we’re putting into training every week,” Glenn said.

“There’s just little areas in our game where we’re lacking discipline. I just care for this club, I care for this team so much, that emotion’s come out unfortunately.

Alex Glenn (Getty)

“I’m not shying away from it, sometimes you shed tears.

“As a captain, it’s easy to lead your team when you’re on the highs. And for myself, I see this as a great opportunity and a challenge for myself to test my character and leadership.

“I’m not shying away from nothing.”

Payne Haas of the Broncos looks dejected during the round eight NRL match between the New Zealand Warriors and the Brisbane Broncos at Central Coast Stadium on July 04, 2020 in Gosford, Australia (Getty)

Broncos coach Anthony Seibold admitted he was “sad” when he saw the emotional response from his players after the match.

“It makes me sad,” Seibold said.

“The guys have been heavily criticised and in some ways rightly so for not winning some footy games.

“It means a lot to the group. We work and invest a lot of time in it, but we are just not getting our jobs done at the moment.”

“The pain you saw on the guys faces is how we all feel at the moment. We don’t like getting kicked in the guts and until we start winning some games we are going to be.”

Maumaolo’s epic clincher

When asked why the club has been struggling, Seibold said his side has been unable to keep the pressure on during the final 20 minutes.

“I’d love to find out to be fair,” he said.

“We are really hurting ourselves with errors and lack of field position and it just seems to be compounding.

“It was really similar to the Manly game a couple of weeks ago where we looked really dominant and energetic, but ultimately in the last 20 minutes at the moment the game gets away from us and it was the same again tonight.”

Paasi gifts Warriors the lead