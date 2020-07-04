Britney Spears Struggles To Dance; Forgets Moves; Needs Practice!! (Video)

Britney Spears is out of practice. The pop star posted a video of herself dancing on Instagram a few days ago, and the poor thing was struggling through the dance set.

To see the video of Britney dancing, scroll up to the top of this page.

Britney Spears, 38, is a singer, songwriter, dancer, and actress. She is credited with influencing the revival of teen pop during the late 1990s and early 2000s, for which she is referred to as the “Princess of Pop.”

Let’s cut Britney some slack. Her last performance was more than a year ago during her four-year concert residency, Britney: Piece of Me, at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

In 2019, Spears announced an indefinite career hiatus and was later admitted involuntarily into a mental health facility by her conservator.

It’s going to take her some time to get back up to speed.