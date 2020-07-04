Brisbane Lions thump Port Adelaide

The Brisbane Lions have sent a warning to the rest of the league with a thumping 85-48 win over Port Adelaide on Saturday night.

Port Adelaide entered round 5 as the only unbeaten team in the competition after they breezed through the likes of West Coast, Fremantle, Adelaide and Gold Coast.

However, led by Lachie Neale (29 disposals) and Jarryd Lyons (27 disposals), the Lions never looked like losing the moment they notched five consecutive goals in the second quarter to blow out their lead.

Port, who had proven they could pile goals on at any moment, were reduced to just two majors for the entire first half.

AFL Rd 5 – Brisbane v Port Adelaide (Getty)

Brisbane’s domination was evident on the stat sheet as they finished on top in centre clearances, disposals, Inside 50s, and contested possessions.

The only blow for the Lions was an injury to Cam Ellis-Yolmen who injured his calf in the first half.

Port will remain on top the ladder through percentage but the Lions will move into second.