Black People Boycotting America’s Got Talent Because Of Terry Crews!!

America’s Got Talent is losing its audience, especially Black viewers, MTO News has learned. And many are wondering – are they boycotting the show because of Terry Crews?.

Terry Crews

The Nielsen tv ratings were released this week, and the NBC talent competition normally averages around 10 million viewers. But last week only 8 million tuned in.

And the ratings show that the majority of their audience loss were African American viewers.

So what does Terry have to do with Black people fleeing America’s Got Talent?

Over the past few weeks America’s Got Talent host Terry Crews has been a loud and staunch critic of the Black Lives Matter Movement to end systemic racism in America. He’s made statements that many feel are anti-Black.

And because of Terry’s controversial political positions, this past week AGT saw its lowest rating and viewership since its debut 14 years ago.

Let’s keep things in perspective, though. Even with an audience loss of 2 million viewers, America’s Got Talent was still the most watched show across all networks in its time slot.