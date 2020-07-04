Black People Boycotting America’s Got Talent Because Of Terry Crews!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4

America’s Got Talent is losing its audience, especially Black viewers, MTO News has learned. And many are wondering – are they boycotting the show because of Terry Crews?. 

The Nielsen tv ratings were released this week, and the NBC talent competition normally averages around 10 million viewers. But last week only 8 million tuned in.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR