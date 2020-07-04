‘Bitcoin Could Go to $1,000,000‘ By Cointelegraph

Kraken’s Head of Business: ‘Bitcoin Could Go to $1,000,000‘
Kraken’s head of business, Dan Held, has been involved in crypto since 2013. In his latest interview with Cointelegraph, he dives into the early crypto meetups in San Francisco’s Mission District and explains how the price of one (BTC) could eventually reach a million dollars.
Watch the full interview for a trip down memory lane and a roadmap of Bitcoin’s future. Held also explains why Bitcoin could become a “very boring” asset and why he believes it’s time to stop experimenting with altcoins.
