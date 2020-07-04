Best Cast Younger Versions Of Characters

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

There are so many amazing examples of Hollywood casting the *perfect* actor to portray a younger version of a character.


Universal Pictures

It wasn’t enough for one post!

In case you wanted to see even more, here are 21 more awesome examples!!

1.

Randall in This Is Us (played by Lonnie Chavis as a kid, Niles Fitch as a teenager, and Sterling K. Brown as an adult)


NBC

Can we also talk about how fricking cute baby Randall is??

2.

Kevin in This Is Us (played by Parker Bates as a kid, Logan Shroyer as a teenager, and Justin Hartley as an adult)


NBC

Only the nose changes slightly!

3.

Kate in This Is Us (played by Mackenzie Hancsicsak as a kid, Hannah Zeile as a teenager, and Chrissy Metz as an adult)

4.

Peter in To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before (played by Hunter Dillon as a kid and Noah Centineo as a teenager)


Netflix

No one can tell me this isn’t the same person.


5.

And Lara Jean in To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before (played by Isabelle Beech as a kid and Lana Condor as a teenager)


6.

Sasha in Always Be My Maybe (played by Miya Cech as a kid and Ali Wong as an adult)


7.

Beth in This Is Us (played by Rachel Naomi Hilson as a teenager and Susan Kelechi Watson as an adult)


NBC

Who casts This is Us?? They’re amazing!


8.

Young Eleanor in The Good Place (played by Avery Hayes as a kid and Kristen Bell as an adult)


NBC

She could totally be Kristen’s daughter!


9.

Cora in Once Upon a Time (played by Rose McGowan as a young adult and Barbara Hershey as an older adult)


ABC

Honestly, this is probably the most impressive on the list.


10.

Mia in Little Fires Everywhere (played by Tiffany Boone as a college student and Kerry Washington as an adult)


Hulu

I know we gave Young Elena some love in the last post, but Tiffany Boone was also amazing as Young Mia.


11.

William in This is Us (played by Jermel Nakia as a young adult and Ron Cephas Jones as an older adult)


NBC

Okay, I’m sorry, last This is Us one.


12.

Tahani in The Good Place (played by GraceAnne Pullappally as a kid and Jameela Jamil as an adult)


NBC

Props to Tahani for finding a hairstyle that worked and sticking with it for decades.


13.

Bill in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (played by Josh Dylan as a young adult and Stellan Skarsgård as an older adult)


14.

Snape in Harry Potter (played by Benedict Clarke as a kid, Alec Hopkins as a teen, and Alan Rickman as an adult)


Warner Bros. Pictures

They’re all so good!!! I don’t get it!

15.

Sirius in Harry Potter (played by James Walters as a teenager and Gary Oldman as an adult)


Warner Bros. Pictures

We only caught a flash of Young Sirius, and yet he was absolutely perfect. He should’ve had more screentime!


16.

Tanya and Rosie in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (Tanya was played by Jessica Keenan Wynn as a young adult and Christine Baranski as the older version; Rosie was played by Alexa Davies as a young adult and Julie Walters as the older version)


Universal Pictures

I had to put these two together because they are equally amazing.


17.

Eddie in It and It Chapter Two (played by Jack Dylan Grazer as a kid and James Ransone as an adult)


Warner Bros. Pictures

The casting in It Chapter Two was great.


18.

Beverly in It and It Chapter Two (played by Sophia Lillis as a kid and Jessica Chastain as an adult)


19.

Elijah in The Originals (played by Perry Cox as a kid and Daniel Gillies as an adult)


The CW

Okay, so the casting of Young Klaus wasn’t too great, but Young Elijah was super realistic!


20.

Rebekah in The Originals (played by Callie McClincy as a kid and Claire Holt as an adult)


21.

And finally, Marcel in The Originals (played by McCarrie McCausland as a kid and Charles Michael Davis as an adult)


The CW

But Marcel was the best one!


That’s all! I’m sure there are a million more. Did I miss anyone? Let me know in the comments!

TV and Movies

Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR