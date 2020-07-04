Austrian Grand Prix live stream: How to watch the practice sessions and qualifying right now

It’s been a long wait but Formula 1 is finally back and we have all the details on how you can watch the practice sessions and qualifying of the Austrian Grand Prix on TV or online. The Austrian Grand Prix will be held at the 2.683-mile long Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria. The track itself has 10 turns and the fastest lap record was actually set at last year’s race by Charles Leclerc who went around the Red Bull Ring in just one minute and three seconds in a Ferrari SF90. There are 71 laps in the Austrian Grand Prix and drivers will cover a total of just over 190 miles before completing the race.

Mercedes, Ferrari, Red Bull, McLaren, Renault, Toro Rosso, Racing Point, Alfa Romeo, Haas, and Williams will all be sending two drivers to the Austrian Grand Prix. There will be two 90-minute free practice sessions on Friday followed by one 60-minute practice session on Saturday morning. A three part qualifying session will take place on Saturday afternoon where drivers will compete for the best time in order to determine the starting grid for Sunday’s race. Whether you’re a long-time Formula 1 fan or just want to tune in to see a bit of racing this weekend, we’ll show you exactly how to watch the practice sessions and qualifying at the 2020 Austrian Grand Prix. Austrian Grand Prix – When and where? The 2020 Austrian Grand Prix will be held at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria from July 3-5. The first two free practice sessions will be held on Friday, July 3 and the final practice session as well as the qualifying will be held on Saturday, July 4. Friday’s practice sessions will begin at 5am ET (2am PT, 10am BST) and Saturday’s practice session will start at 6am ET (3am PT, 11am BST). The qualifying will be held after the final practice session on Saturday at 9am ET (6am PT, 2pm BST). How to watch the Austrian Grand Prix from practice sessions and qualifying anywhere We have all the details on how you can watch the 2020 Austrian Grand Prix in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you’re currently traveling or live in a country without an official broadcast option you won’t be able to watch the return of Formula 1. That’s where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that’s back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there. VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service’s 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options? Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.

ExpressVPN

No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Formula 1. Get in on this deal now!