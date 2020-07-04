Austrian Grand Prix live stream: How to watch the practice sessions and qualifying right now

It’s been a long wait but Formula 1 is finally back and we have all the details on how you can watch the practice sessions and qualifying of the Austrian Grand Prix on TV or online.
The Austrian Grand Prix will be held at the 2.683-mile long Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria. The track itself has 10 turns and the fastest lap record was actually set at last year’s race by Charles Leclerc who went around the Red Bull Ring in just one minute and three seconds in a Ferrari SF90. There are 71 laps in the Austrian Grand Prix and drivers will cover a total of just over 190 miles before completing the race.
Mercedes, Ferrari, Red Bull, McLaren, Renault, Toro Rosso, Racing Point, Alfa Romeo, Haas, and Williams will all be sending two drivers to the Austrian Grand Prix.
There will be two 90-minute free practice sessions on Friday followed by one 60-minute practice session on Saturday morning. A three part qualifying session will take place on Saturday afternoon where drivers will compete for the best time in order to determine the starting grid for Sunday’s race.
Whether you’re a long-time Formula 1 fan or just want to tune in to see a bit of racing this weekend, we’ll show you exactly how to watch the practice sessions and qualifying at the 2020 Austrian Grand Prix.
Austrian Grand Prix – When and where?
The 2020 Austrian Grand Prix will be held at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria from July 3-5. The first two free practice sessions will be held on Friday, July 3 and the final practice session as well as the qualifying will be held on Saturday, July 4. Friday’s practice sessions will begin at 5am ET (2am PT, 10am BST) and Saturday’s practice session will start at 6am ET (3am PT, 11am BST). The qualifying will be held after the final practice session on Saturday at 9am ET (6am PT, 2pm BST).
How to watch the Austrian Grand Prix from practice sessions and qualifying anywhere
We have all the details on how you can watch the 2020 Austrian Grand Prix in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you’re currently traveling or live in a country without an official broadcast option you won’t be able to watch the return of Formula 1.
That’s where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that’s back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.
VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc).
Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Formula 1. Get in on this deal now!
Live stream the Austrian Grand Prix practice sessions and qualifying in the U. S.
If you live in the US and have a cable subscription, you’ll be able to watch the Austrian Grand Prix practice sessions and qualifying on ESPN. The network will show all three practice sessions on ESPN 2 and the qualifying on ESPN.
Practice session 1 will begin at 4.55am ET / 1:55am PT and practice session 2 will start at 8:55am ET / 5:55am PT. Saturday’s practice session 3 will take place at 5:55am ET / 2:55am PT and the qualifying will begin at 8:55am / 5:55am PT. The actual race will be shown on ESPN beginning at 9:05am ET / 6:05am PT on Sunday.
Not interested in signing up for cable just to watch the Austrian Grand Prix on ESPN? Don’t worry as there are now a number of streaming services, all at different price points, which will give you access to the network so you watch the practice sessions and qualifying online. We’ve listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.
- Hulu with Live TV – $54.99 per month – As well as giving you access to ESPN, the service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.
- Sling TV – $20 for first month – In order to get access to ESPN, you’ll have to sign up for Sling TV’s Sling Orange package. The service also lets you watch on three screens simultaneously and record live TV with its Cloud DVR.
- YouTube TV – $65 per month – YouTube TV gives you access to ESPN as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 14-day trial available.
- AT,amp;T TV Now – $65 per month – AT,amp;T TV Now may be more expensive than the competition but in addition to ESPN you also get access to HBO with your plan. The service allows you to watch over 45 live TV channels and you can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.
Watch the Austrian Grand Prix practice sessions and qualifying in Canada
Canadian Formula 1 fans will be able to watch the Austrian Grand Prix’s practice sessions and qualifying on TSN from July 3-5. The network will show Friday’s practice sessions beginning at 8:45am ET / 5:45am PT and Saturday’s practice session and qualifying beginning at 8:55am ET / 5:55am PT.
You can also stream the Austrian Grand Prix online via the TSN app on your smartphone or tablet. If you’re not a TSN subscriber yet, you can get access to the network’s content for as little as $4.99 for a TSN Direct Day Pass or $19.99 for a monthly streaming subscription.
Live stream the Austrian Grand Prix practice sessions and qualifying in the UK
If you live in the UK and have a Sky Sports subscription, you’ll be able to watch Austrian Grand Prix’s practice sessions and qualifying on the network’s dedicated Sky Sports F1 channel. You can also steam the Austrian Grand Prix on your smartphone or tablet using the Sky Go app. Sky Sports will begin its coverage of Friday’s first practice at 9:30am BST and the network will show the second practice at 1:45pm BST. Saturday’s practice session will be shown at 10:45am and the qualifying will take place at 1:30pm BST.
Don’t want to sign up for Sky Sports just to watch the Austrian Grand Prix, don’t worry as you can watch the whole event live on NOW TV with a Sky Sports Day Pass for £9.99 or a Sky Sports Month Pass for £33.99. NOW TV will also let you stream the races on your computer, smartphone, smart TV or other streaming devices.
How to watch the Austrian Grand Prix practice sessions and qualifying in Australia
Australians that want to see all the action at this year’s Austrian Grand Prix can do so on Fox Sports but you will need to be a Foxtel subscriber to watch. The network will show practice session 1 at 7pm AEDT and practice session 2 at 10:45pm AEDT on Friday. Fox Sports will show practice session 3 at 7:45pm AEDT on Saturday followed by the qualifying at 10:55pm AEDT.
If you’re not a Foxtel subscriber and still want to watch the Austrian Grand Prix, you can watch the entire event on Kayo Sports. The service costs between $25 and $35 per month depending on the package you choose but new customers can take advantage of Kayo Sports’ 14-day Free Trial to watch the 2020 Austrian Grand Prix.
Austrian Grand Prix Teams and Drivers
Mercedes
- Lewis Hamilton – #44
- Valtteri Bottas – #77
Ferrari
- Sebastian Vettel – #5
- Charles Leclerc – #16
Red Bull
- Alex Albon – #23
- Max Verstappen – #33
McLaren
- Lando Norris – #4
- Carlos Sainz – #55
Renault
- Daniel Ricciardo – #3
- Esteban Ocon – #31
Toro Rosso
- Pierre Gasly – #10
- Daniil Kvyat – #26
Racing Point
- Sergio Perez – #11
- Lance Stroll – #18
Alfa Romeo
- Kimi Raikkonen – #7
- Antonio Giovinazzi – #99
Haas
- Romain Grosjean – #8
- Kevin Magnussen – #20
Williams
- George Russell – #63
- Nicholas Latifi – #6
