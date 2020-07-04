Home Business Are You Independent Yet? Financial Self-Sovereignty and the Decentralized Exchange By Cointelegraph

Are You Independent Yet? Financial Self-Sovereignty and the Decentralized Exchange By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1


Helicopter parents. They never let their kids out of sight. They fret at the possibility of any potential danger, striving to protect their snowflake charges from harm, reassuring the child so they know just how special, precious and helpless they are… and that they can never, ever fail.

Of course, this backfires horrendously, resulting in what we see today: leaders who are entitled silver-spoon-fed adolescents conditioned to require constant coddling — not to mention the fact that their parental stimulus packages have taught them that everything in life is free. Including bailouts. Money please!

Adulting is hard

Get your DEX on

Financial self-sovereignty

Not your keys, not your coins

What’s so great about the DEX model?

All hands on DEX?

Helicopter parents and helicopter money

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©