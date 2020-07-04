Amazon Echo Dot with LED clock display is on sale for $40

Amazon’s Echo Dot clever speaker with an LED clock display is at present on sale.
The speaker is on sale for $39.99 CAD, amounting to a whole of $40 in cost savings from its standard $80 cost tag.
The discounted product is at present only offered in the ‘Sandstone’ color.
The sale is not unique to that edition, even though, as the default clever speaker is also discounted.
It is on sale for the similar cost, which gives $30 off its standard $70 cost tag. At the second, only the ‘Heather Grey’ and ‘Sandstone’ colors are on sale.
You can look at the Amazon listing here.
Impression credit rating: Amazon