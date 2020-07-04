Ajay Devgn announces a film on the sacrifice of Indian troops in Galwan Valley

15 June marked a dim working day in Indian record as we noticed various life becoming sacrificed at the border. 20 Indian troopers of 16th Bihar Regiment which include its commanding officer, Colonel Santosh Babu handed absent in a border clash with the Chinese military.



Now, a report in a primary everyday has claimed that Bollywood star Ajay Devgn is shortly preparing to make a motion picture on the incident. The film will be a tribute to the 20 troopers who fought the Chinese military to assert the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our motherland. The film will be co-developed by Ajay Devgn Movies and Decide on Media Holdings LLP. Whilst the script is underway, the solid and crew are however to be finalised.



It is not crystal clear if Ajay Devgn will star in the film or not but we’re absolutely sure that he will do comprehensive justice to the tale.

