Adelaide rally to include thousands of people

Thousands of people will hit the streets in Adelaide for a second Black Lives Matter rally tomorrow.

Organisers say they’re taking every precaution to protect people from the spread of COVID-19.

A similar event last month attracted about 6000 protesters to Victoria Square.

It went ahead with the blessing of police.

Tomorrow’s rally will follow the government’s relaxation of coronavirus social restrictions.

To keep people safe from any risk of coronavirus, people who attend tomorrow’s event are urged to bring and wear a face mask, as well as carry hand sanitiser.

Organisers have also completed a COVID-19 management plan and submitted it to SA Health.

A heavy police presence is expected – possibly including the new elite counter-terror Security Response Section which joined the force this week.

But Commissioner Grant Stevens said that decisions would be made by police tomorrow.