A special tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput in our latest issue

Not even a thirty day period has elapsed considering that Sushant Singh Rajput handed absent. He was a single actor who designed his way to the leading with pure difficult perform and commitment. His self-confidence and the way he carried himself, all exuded kindness and humility.

A primetime tv star who designed it huge at the films, Sushant will without end be in our reminiscences for his artwork and how he attained so a lot in so small time. A accurate increasing star, his journey may possibly have finished abruptly, but his legacy as an actor who rose from practically nothing and achieved the leading will be remembered without end





Spending our respects to him and his craft, Filmfare offers to you the July issue as a tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput.





Obtain the e-issue and revisit his wonderful occupation now: bit.ly/38fg75E