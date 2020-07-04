Brian Service provider / OneZero :
A conversation between Wendy Liu and Alex Kantrowitz on the ills and promises of Silicon Valley, following publication of their contrasting books on the subject  &mdash  The authors of &lsquoAlways Working day Just one,rsquo and &lsquoAbolish Silicon Valley,rsquo sq. off in an unique discussion about the long term of tech
A conversation between Wendy Liu and Alex Kantrowitz on the ills and promises of Silicon Valley, following publication of their contrasting books on the subject (Brian Merchant/OneZero )
Brian Service provider / OneZero :