7 police hurt in violence at unlicensed London music event

7 police officers have been wounded in violence at an unlicensed musical event in the British money as they sought to crack up a group that posed a possibility to general public wellness throughout the coronavirus pandemic, police mentioned on Saturday.

People at Friday’s event turned violent and threw projectiles at police as they entered an condominium complex at Havelock Shut in West London, the police mentioned in a assertion.

“Officers encountered bricks and other missiles being thrown at them,” police mentioned, introducing that the accumulating was finally dispersed with no arrests.

“We are aware of injuries to seven officers as a result of the hostility.”

This kind of gatherings have been unlawful and offered a possibility to general public wellness amid the virus outbreak, they extra.

A dispersal zone has been approved in the location, for which police have acquired cease and research powers.