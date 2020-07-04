365 Days: Netflix refuses to remove divisive film following claims it ‘glamourises rape culture’

Netflix has refused to remove strike film 365 Times following criticism and a petition stating the film “perpetuates the glamourisation of rape culture”.

A single intense critic of the Polish film was Welsh singer Duffy, who wrote an open up letter to the streaming support condemning it as “careless and dangerous”.

“It grieves me that Netflix provides a platform for such ‘cinema’, that eroticises kidnapping and distorts sexual violence and trafficking as a ‘sexy’ movie,” she wrote.





Before this calendar year, Duffy went general public with her individual ordeal of becoming drugged, raped and held captive.

The Polish film, which has been explained by some as “softcore porn”, follows a girl who is kidnapped and sexually assaulted by a member of a Mafia relatives.

She is then provided one particular calendar year to drop in really like with him although she is held captive.

A petition contacting for the film to be taken off has exceeded seven,000 signatures.

Although a Netflix spokesperson did not remark specifically on the criticism levied from 365 Times, they did level to the film’s inclusion of a warning for violence, intercourse and nudity.

They also detached them selves from the film’s generation, highlighting the reality it was certified from Poland exactly where it was introduced theatrically in February.

“We believe strongly in giving our members around the world more choice and control over their Netflix viewing experience,” the spokesperson informed The Guardian.

“Members can choose what they do and do not want to watch by setting maturity filters at a profile level and removing specific titles to protect from content they feel is too mature.”

Duffy urged Netflix to dedicate the company’s means to generating articles that exhibits “the harsh and desperate reality” of kidnapping and intercourse trafficking.

The singer opened up about her individual practical experience, which prompted her to vanish from the highlight soon after releasing her next report in 2010.

She stated she was revealing information for the very first time mainly because she is “tired of hiding” and of “allowing the rape to become a companion”.