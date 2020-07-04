2020 MLB All-Star Game canceled, Braves to host in 2021

The Big League Baseball period is established to get underway on July 23, but with a shortened 60-recreation marketing campaign, several adjustments are in shop. One particular of people adjustments just takes place to include the All-Star Game.

MLB formally declared Friday that the 2020 All-Star Game has been canceled because of to the coronavirus pandemic and that the Los Angeles Dodgers now will host in 2022.

“Once it became clear we were unable to hold this year’s All-Star festivities, we wanted to award the Dodgers with the next available All-Star Game, which is 2022,” MLB commissioner Rob Manfred claimed in a assertion, in accordance to ESPN. “I want to thank the Dodgers organization and the City of Los Angeles for being collaborative partners in the early stages of All-Star preparation and for being patient and understanding in navigating the uncertainty created by the pandemic. The 2022 All-Star celebration promises to be a memorable one with events throughout the city and at picturesque Dodger Stadium.”

This will be the initially time the Midsummer Vintage will not be performed due to the fact Earth War II. The Dodgers have been scheduled to host the All-Star Game on July 14 and have not hosted the party due to the fact 1980.

The 2021 All-Star Game will be held in Atlanta at the Braves’ Truist Park.