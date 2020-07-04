15-year-old girl shot at South Shore Plaza in Braintree; two in custody

Two male suspects are in custody right after a 15-yr-outdated girl was shot close to four:45 p.m. at the South Shore Plaza in Braintree Friday afternoon, law enforcement claimed.

The girl was taken to a clinic with non-lifestyle-threatening accidents right after the capturing, which officers think was a focused assault, Braintree law enforcement claimed in a assertion.

The two suspects remaining the shopping mall right after the capturing and have been taken into custody soon right after, in accordance to a assertion posted on the Braintree Law enforcement Department’s Twitter account.