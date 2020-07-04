10 quotes by Priyanka Chopra on success

Priyanka Chopra’s journey in showbiz has gone through rocky terrains and has seen sky-high success. However, the one thing that has remained right on track all through this journey is her mindset. The diva has proved time and time again that no matter what roadblocks one faces on their journey to success, the only way up is with blinkers on. Priyanka and her journey is an inspiration for millions of people across the globe.

From being Miss World when she was still a teenager to becoming a super successful actress and entrepreneur, this global icon has all the qualities of a megastar. So as Priyanka completes 20 years in showbiz today, we thought about lining up 10 quotes by the actress that are all about success. Take notes!