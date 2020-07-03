Zion Williamson: ‘Special’ Pelicans ready ‘to make a playoff push’

The NBA’s resumed year is considerably less than a thirty day period absent and one particular participant every person are unable to hold out to see is Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson, who quickly proved to be a significant-effect participant on signing up for the group in January. Very last year’s No. one decide spoke with the media about his anticipations heading into Orlando.

“That’s a simple answer: trying to make a playoff push and trying to get back into our full game condition, as well,” Williamson claimed when requested about what the Pelicans are hoping for Orlando.