What happened to Takeru Kobayashi? From Nathan’s hot dog-eating champion to obscurity

Takeru Kobayashi is carried out hot doggin’ it.

The Japanese aggressive eater dominated the Nathan’s Incredibly hot Canine Taking in Contest in the early 2000s. His reign launched the event’s reputation into an fully new stratosphere, but quickly right after his 6 straight title wins, Kobayashi was nowhere to be identified.

Kobayashi dazzled — and grossed out — the masses with his capability to shove canine right after canine straight down the gullet, with his signature shimmy and his diminutive stature. When Joey Chestnut arrived on the scene to obstacle Kobayashi, Chestnut dethroned the champ and commenced a dynasty of his individual.

Because then, Kobayashi has strayed additional and additional from the frankfurter.

So, what happened to “Kobi?”

Much more: Nathan’s Incredibly hot Canine Taking in Contest prop bets — does ‘Jaws’ have one more gain in his belly?

What happened to Kobayashi?

The solution is … not a lot.

If you might be anticipating the tragic downfall of a as soon as-dominant champion, there is not truly a lot there. There is plenty of pink tape, although.

When Joey “Jaws” Chestnut’s arrival subsequently finished Kobayashi’s reign of 6 consecutive hot canine ingesting titles, it was not until eventually 2010 when Kobayashi’s ingesting profession commenced to spiral. Kobayashi entered a agreement dispute with Key League Taking in, which sanctions the Nathan’s Incredibly hot Canine Taking in Contest, major to the conclude of his appearances on Coney Island throughout the Fourth of July spectacle.

His disputes with MLE prevented Kobayashi from competing at occasions exterior of the MLE banner, ensuing in Kobayashi’s ban from the Nathan’s Incredibly hot Canine Taking in Contest in subsequent a long time, properly ending his probability at redemption vs. Chestnut.

In 2010, Kobayashi infamously rushed the phase at the Nathan’s Incredibly hot Canine Taking in Contest, ensuing in his arrest. When there are conflicting reviews as to what particularly happened, Kobayashi maintains that he took the phase to appease followers at the function who had been chanting his identify and congratulate Chestnut for his victory. The 2009 competitors would be the very last that Kobayashi would be included in.

In 2011, from a rooftop bar and established throughout the very same time as the standard hot canine ingesting contest, Kobayashi downed 69 hot puppies placing a planet report, therefore “challenging” Chestnut for hot canine supremacy. Even with the officers, although, it was not rather as sweet as increasing the mustard belt at the corner of Surf and Stillwell.

https://www.youtube.com/observe?v=G-MLJcj3NKc

In new a long time, Kobayashi has however been chomping absent, just in relative obscurity, absent from the highlight of the Fourth of July. In 2019, he was just one of the topics of the ESPN 30-for-30 documentary “The Good, The Bad, The Hungry” along with Chestnut, which comprehensive the chompers’ rivalry.

Kobayashi hot canine ingesting contest effects

Kobayashi was carrying out items with his mouth and belly that had been beforehand unseen in the hot canine ingesting contest.

He burst on to the scene in 2001, devouring 50 dogs second-area winner Arai Saitama ate 31. Each opponents broke the earlier report, but Kobayashi took household the glory.

In 2011, Kobayashi as soon as yet again established a planet report with 69 good hot puppies eaten, “beating out” Chestnut by just one canine. The capture: Kobayashi established the mark at a rooftop bar, not at the Nathan’s function, which he was banned from. Kobayashi’s report was officiated by two ordained judges, so it was reputable. The report would ultimately be damaged by Chestnut.