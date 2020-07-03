‘What a way to ruin a film’: Viewers furious as Netflix accidentally reveals ending of The Truman Show

Viewers are not pleased soon after Netflix accidentally uncovered the ending of The Truman Show.

The streaming huge shared a clip of the 1998 classic’s closing scene on Fb, to rejoice the movie arriving on its system.

What the firm may possibly not have realised, even so, is that the clip – starring Jim Carrey as Truman Burbank – began to participate in mechanically on Fb, and consequently spoiled the ending for a lot of viewers.

Netflix captioned the video clip with: “Yes, this is the closing scene. No, you should not enjoy it if you have not viewed the movie but. But the closing times of The Truman Show are genuinely great. Now streaming in the British isles/IE.”





Fb end users fumed about the blunder in the feedback beneath.

‘What a way to ruin a new film on your service,’ just one human being stated.

Yet another additional: “Stop showing the frickin endings ffs! I’ve seen this film but that doesn’t mean everyone has!”

“Absolutely ridiculous to show the final scene of the film,” wrote a 3rd. “You’ve just ruined the movie for all the younger generations who have never seen it.”