Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda Spill Secrets About the Hamilton Cast and Share Backstage Stories

Miranda shared how he stumbled upon Soo when she was carrying out an immersive efficiency of Dave Malloy‘s Natasha, Pierre & The Good Comet of 1812 and claimed, “I remember seeing it and thinking, ‘Oh, she’s a star!'”

He also recalled that when Goldsberry arrived in for his audition, he in the beginning assumed it was likely to conclude up getting a squander of time mainly because she experienced only gotten the substance from the casting director the working day prior to and assumed, “You can’t learn this in a night, it took me a month to write it.” Nonetheless, as we know now, she could!

Lastly, he recounted that when he listened to Cephas Jones sing he understood that she was, “A for real R,amp;B singer…I will buy this album the second it comes out whenever this person opens their mouth.”