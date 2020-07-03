Veteran Choreographer Saroj Khan Passes Away Due to Cardiac Arrest

Veteran Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan handed at a Mumbai healthcare facility early on Friday early morning following she experienced a cardiac arrest. On June 20, Saroj Khan was admitted to Expert Nanak Healthcare facility in Bandra as she experienced respiration issues. A obligatory Covid-19 examination was performed on Saroj Khan, which turned out to be damaging.

Her situation worsened on Thursday night time and she breathed her past at one.52 am on Friday.

In a profession spanning more than 4 many years, Saroj Khan is credited with choreographing additional than two,000 music. She began her profession as a little one artist at the age of a few with the movie Nazarana and was a history dancer in the late 1950s. Her mentor was choreographer B. Sohanlal. She caught her initial crack as an unbiased choreographer with Geeta Mera Naam (1974). Hawa Hawai from Mr India (1987), picturised on Sridevi, catapulted her to the top rated. She gave several strike music with Sridevi in movies like Nagina (1986) and Chandni (1989), and later on with Madhuri Dixit, starting up with the strike Ek Do Teenager in Tezaab (1988), Thanedaar (1990) and Beta (1992). Saroj Khan went on to have a hat-trick at the Filmfare awards successful continually for three several years from 1989 to 1991.

She past choreographed for Tabaah Hogaye, showcasing Madhuri Dixit in Kalank (2019). She’s survived by son Hamid Khan and daughters Hina Khan and Sukaina Khan