LONDON — Key Minister Boris Johnson’s fiancée Carrie Symonds on Friday welcomed pledges by 4 British stores to quit promoting coconut products that use monkey labor in their output, and urged other people to do the very same.

Symonds, a conservationist, was responding to a report in the Telegraph newspaper that highlighted the use of pigtailed macaques taken from the wild in Thailand and utilized on farms to scurry up trees and harvest coconuts.

The report cited an investigation by the animal legal rights business PETA Asia.

“Glad Waitrose, Co-op, Boots & Ocado have vowed not to sell products that use monkey labor, while Morrisons has already removed these from its stores,” Symonds tweeted.

She referred to as on all other supermarkets to quit promoting the products, which incorporate particular brand names of coconut drinking water and coconut milk, and named 3 significant chains.

Walmart-owned Asda stated it was taking away Aroy-D and Chaokoh branded products from sale when it investigated the report with its suppliers.

“We expect our suppliers to uphold the highest production standards at all times and we will not tolerate any forms of animal abuse in our supply chain,” it stated in a assertion.

A spokeswoman for Sainsbury’s stated it was actively examining its ranges and investigating the situation. “We are also in contact with PETA UK to support our investigations,” she stated.

Tesco, Britain’s largest retailer, stated its very own-manufacturer coconut milk and coconut drinking water did not use monkey labor in its output and it did not offer any of the branded products discovered by PETA.

“We don’t tolerate these practices and would remove any product from sale that is known to have used monkey labor during its production,” a spokesman stated. (Reporting by James Davey modifying by Michael Holden, Kevin Liffey and Marguerita Choy)