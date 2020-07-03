U.S. tech chief executives expected to testify before House panel in late July By

© . FILE Photograph: The logos of Amazon Apple Fb and Google



WASHINGTON () – The chief executives of the 4 U.S. tech giants — Amazon.com (NASDAQ:), Fb (NASDAQ:), Alphabet (NASDAQ:)’s Google and Apple (NASDAQ:) — will testify before the U.S. Congress in late July as element of an ongoing antitrust probe into the businesses, in accordance to two resources acquainted with the make a difference.

Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai of Google and Apple’s Tim Prepare dinner will seem as element of the probe by the House of Reps Judiciary Committee’s antitrust panel, the resources explained.

The businesses did not right away remark.

The listening to will be on or all around July 27 and will most likely have at minimum some witnesses and lawmakers showing up by using video clip website link, a single of the resources explained. It was not obvious if the 4 adult men would seem before the entire committee or the antitrust subcommittee, the resources explained.

The massive 4 tech platforms are less than investigation by a House Judiciary Committee panel, which is expected to challenge a report in coming months, and the U.S. Justice Division. The Federal Trade Fee is probing Fb and Amazon, and U.S. point out lawyers basic are seeking at Fb and Google.