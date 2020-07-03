U.S. coronavirus cases rise by over 53,000 as several states set new records By





() – The United States claimed much more than 53,000 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and several states set new records, in accordance to a tally.

A surge in coronavirus cases has place President Donald Trump’s managing of the disaster below the microscope and jeopardized reopening the financial system, with some states closing large-threat organizations.

Alabama, Alaska, Idaho, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee all set one-working day records for new cases on Friday, in accordance to a tally.

The every day U.S. tally stood at 53,483 late Friday, underneath the earlier day’s file of 55,405.