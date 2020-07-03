U.S. coronavirus cases rise by over 53,000 as several states set new records By

() – The United States claimed much more than 53,000 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and several states set new records, in accordance to a tally.
A surge in coronavirus cases has place President Donald Trump’s managing of the disaster below the microscope and jeopardized reopening the financial system, with some states closing large-threat organizations.
Alabama, Alaska, Idaho, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee all set one-working day records for new cases on Friday, in accordance to a tally.
The every day U.S. tally stood at 53,483 late Friday, underneath the earlier day’s file of 55,405.
Fusion Media or everyone included with Fusion Media will not take any legal responsibility for decline or hurt as a end result of reliance on the facts such as facts, estimates, charts and purchase/provide indicators contained in this web page. You should be totally knowledgeable concerning the challenges and expenses linked with buying and selling the monetary marketplaces, it is 1 of the riskiest financial commitment varieties doable.