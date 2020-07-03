U.N. ‘alarmed’ at arrests in Hong Kong under new law

GENEVA — The U.N. human legal rights place of work voiced issue on Friday that “vague and overly broad” provisions in Hong Kong’s new nationwide protection law could guide to activists currently being prosecuted in violation of essential freedoms of assembly and expression.

Countrywide protection laws imposed by China this 7 days on Hong Kong will punish crimes of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with international forces with up to daily life in jail, heralding a additional authoritarian period for the metropolis.

“We are alarmed that arrests are already being made under the law with immediate effect, when there is not full information and understanding of the scope of the offenses,” U.N. human legal rights spokesman Rupert Colville stated.

Hundreds were being arrested at a protest on Wednesday, a working day immediately after the new law went into result, and at minimum 10 have been billed under it, he advised a Geneva information briefing.

“We are concerned that the definition of some of the offenses contained in the law are vague and overly broad and do not adequately distinguish between violent and non-violent acts. This may lead to discriminatory or arbitrary interpretation and enforcement of the law, which could undermine human rights protection,” Colville stated.

The offense of “collusion with a foreign country or with external elements” could depart activists liable to prosecution for working out their legal rights to liberty of expression, affiliation and tranquil assembly, he stated.

The law’s provisions guaranteeing the presumption of innocence and legal rights to owing method and reasonable demo have to be upheld, in line with intercontinental treaties guarding civil and political legal rights, he stated.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay Enhancing by Alison Williams and Giles Elgood)