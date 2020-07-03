Two Trains Collided in a Mountain Tunnel in Switzerland

(GENEVA) — Two trains collided in a tunnel on a mountain railway in Switzerland on Friday, a bit injuring a couple of folks, the railway operator claimed.

A auto shuttle practice transporting about 15 motor vehicles strike the facet of a nearby passenger practice with about 30 folks on board that was touring in the reverse way, Matterhorn Gotthard Bahn spokesman Jan Baerwalde explained to broadcaster SRF.

The lead to of the crash around Oberwald, in Valais canton (condition) in southern Switzerland, was not quickly obvious.

The line in between Realp and Ulrichen, component of a scenic Alpine route that connects the ski vacation resort of Zermatt with central and jap Swizerland, was shut subsequent the collision.

