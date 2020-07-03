Twitter Reacts To Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Back Together

Immediately after teasing the community for months, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are formally back again collectively.

The rumors appear soon after Khloe was observed previously this 7 days carrying a massive ring comparable to an engagement ring — and denied that they were being heading up the aisle.

A resource explained to Folks the two are “supplying their romantic relationship one more consider.

“Tristan is functioning really hard to demonstrate himself and has been a wonderful father to Real.”

Khloe dumped Tristan soon after he was caught canoodling with Jordyn Woods, the previous greatest pal of Kylie Jenner. Amid the scandal, Khloe continuously pointed the finger at Jordyn, and followers identified as her out for icing Jordyn out and not carrying out the very same to Tristan.

Now Twitter is contacting Khloe a hypocrite for using Tristan back again devoid of forgiving Jordyn.

Get a seem at some of the reactions to the information of the pair’s rekindling down below.

Must Khloe have taken Tristan back again?