Twins’ Willians Astudillo tests positive for COVID-19

Utilityman Willians Astudillo has analyzed positive for COVID-19, the Twins introduced currently. Dan Hayes of The Athletic was amongst all those masking the information on Twitter.

Fortuitously, it does not seem as if Astudillo has experienced a stressing response to the illness to this place. He’s mentioned to be symptom-absolutely free at the minute.

The Twins described 3 other gamers have energetic coronavirus bacterial infections. Edwar Colina and Nick Gordon are amongst them, obtaining formerly analyzed positive. Both equally are in the 60-gentleman participant pool Gordon is on the 40-gentleman. Neither participant has designed his MLB debut.

There is also a fourth, unnamed participant who, like Astudillo, analyzed positive at ingestion. Evidently, that participant, has not assented to community disclosure.

It would undoubtedly be unlucky must the Twins open up the period with no Astudillo. He’s 1 of the game’s most offbeat gamers — and not only mainly because of his barrel-chested determine and significant-vitality tactic to the video game. Astudillo is not just bemusing but also legitimately appealing as a participant, owing to his mix of positional flexibility (which includes catcher, his key situation) and uncommon proclivity to place the ball in perform (job two.three% stroll charge, three.seven% strikeout charge). Even although he was not as efficient final period as he was in his quick 2018 debut, Astudillo was and is anticipated to be an significant component of the Minnesota roster this yr.