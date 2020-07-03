TV Ratings for Thursday, July 2: ‘Council of Dads’ Finale, Cancelled

In the newest TV rankings, NBC’s Council of Dads shut its a single-and-performed operate with two.81 million whole viewers and a .four ranking, dropping a number of eyeballs 7 days-to-7 days when keeping on to its Thursday large in the demo. TVLine visitors gave Time one an regular quality of “A” examine recap.

Foremost out of that, Blindspot (one.88 mil/.three) was continual in each actions.

Of the night’s only other contemporary fare, The CW’s Load of Truth of the matter (530K/.one) dipped in viewers when In the Darkish (458K/.one) attained, and each were being continual in the demo.

CBS’ Younger Sheldon rerun shipped Thursday’s biggest viewers (four.two million) and tied ABC’s Holey Moley repeat for the demo acquire, with each scoring a .five.

The Reside+Exact same Working day figures documented in our each day-ish rankings column do not replicate a show's general effectiveness, presented the raises in delayed playback by way of DVR and streaming platforms. These Reside+Exact same Working day figures alternatively are utilized to illustrate any tendencies or large/lower superlatives.

