Turkey Convicts 4 Human Rights Activists on Terror Charges

(ISTANBUL) — A Turkish court docket on Friday convicted Amnesty International’s previous Turkey chairman, Taner Kilic, of membership in a terror corporation and sentenced him to additional than 6 yrs in jail.

The court docket also convicted a few other human legal rights activists — Günal Kurşun, Idil Eser and Özlem Dalkıran — of costs of aiding a terror team, sentencing them to two yrs and just one thirty day period just about every. 7 other activists, like German citizen Peter Steudtner and Swede Ali Gharavi, have been acquitted of the costs.

10 of the activists have been detained in a law enforcement raid in July 2017 whilst attending a electronic safety instruction workshop on Buyukada island, off Istanbul. The 11th activist, Kilic, was detained individually a thirty day period previously in the town of Izmir.

10 defendants have been billed with aiding terrorist businesses, like the community led by a U.S.-centered cleric, which the Turkish governing administration blames for the 2016 coup endeavor and has selected as a terror team.

Kilic was accused of membership in cleric Fethullah Gulen’s community. Gulen denies allegations that he engineered the coup endeavor.

Their demo heightened worries about Turkey’s treatment method of human legal rights defenders and served bitter Turkey’s relations with European nations, notably Germany.

Amnesty Intercontinental condemned the ruling as a “crushing blow for human rights and for justice” in Turkey.

“Today, we have borne witness to a travesty of justice of spectacular proportions,” mentioned Andrew Gardner, Amnesty International’s Turkey researcher who noticed the listening to. “The court’s verdict defies logic and exposes this three-year trial as the politically motivated attempt to silence independent voices.”

The 4 convicted activists, who have been introduced from jail pending the result, have been envisioned to attractiveness the verdict. All 11 defendants preserved their innocence during the demo.

Gardner mentioned: “This case has been a litmus test for the Turkish justice system. As such, it is tragic to see the part it has played and continues to play in criminalizing the act of standing up for human rights.”

This tale has been corrected to present that the a few other human legal rights activists have been sentenced to two yrs and just one thirty day period, not just one yr and just one thirty day period.

